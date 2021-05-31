ESBC Price Reaches $0.0171 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $476,418.25 and $35,660.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,126,620 coins and its circulating supply is 27,847,286 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.