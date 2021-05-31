ETNA Network Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $371,284.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00303912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00193088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00966125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00032946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

