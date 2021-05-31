Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EUXTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Euronext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Euronext in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $102.72 on Friday. Euronext has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $122.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.44.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

