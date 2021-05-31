Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Up 75.5% in May

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the April 29th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EVK opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -0.90.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.81 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

