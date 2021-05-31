EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EYPT. Cowen initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,681. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $282.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.