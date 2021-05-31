FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $396.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report sales of $396.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.67 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $374.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $334.36. The stock had a trading volume of 124,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,522. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $279.01 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

