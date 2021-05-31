FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX opened at $314.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.16 and a 200-day moving average of $274.48. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $126.44 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

