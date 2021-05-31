Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $242.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $210.91. 262,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average of $209.12. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

