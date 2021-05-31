Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,781 shares of company stock worth $94,244,526 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

