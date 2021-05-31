Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total transaction of $530,297.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,285 shares of company stock worth $15,747,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $147.62 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.31.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.