Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 272 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 294,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $83.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

