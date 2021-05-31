Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 304 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.56 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

