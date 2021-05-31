Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 341 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh stock opened at $131.44 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

