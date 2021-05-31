Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 250.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

