Financial Contrast: Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) versus Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Natcore Technology and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ichor 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ichor has a consensus price target of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natcore Technology and Ichor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ichor $914.24 million 1.73 $33.28 million $2.20 25.57

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Ichor 4.64% 18.52% 8.96%

Summary

Ichor beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

