First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 89,705 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

