First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the April 29th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FYT stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,736,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 453.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 191,866 shares in the last quarter.

