First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 50.5% in May

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the April 29th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $53.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.