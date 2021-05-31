Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.44.

FIVN opened at $177.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9 has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,393,654 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

