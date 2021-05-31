Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the lowest is $6.10 billion. Flex reported sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $25.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.20 billion to $26.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 2,268,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flex has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,794,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after buying an additional 2,162,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

