Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.54.

F opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

