Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Decreased by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,524 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 0.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6,558.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,019,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $218.54 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.91.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

