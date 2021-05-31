Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 153,318 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $45.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.73. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $862,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $1,802,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $294,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

