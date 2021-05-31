Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in FOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

