Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,807,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 181,907 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 85.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.