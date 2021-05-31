Frontier (FRONT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.04 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Frontier has a market cap of $42.34 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,362,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

