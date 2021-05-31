Fusible Market Cap Tops $467,382.22 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Fusible has a total market cap of $467,382.22 and $740.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusible has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

