FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Raised by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.60. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$136.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.17.

TSE:BMO opened at C$126.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$117.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.97. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$67.57 and a 1-year high of C$127.49.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

