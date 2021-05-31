FY2021 EPS Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Raised by Analyst

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $396.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 256,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

