FYDcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $707.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 128.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 570,295,970 coins and its circulating supply is 542,697,572 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

