G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GFSZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Panmure Gordon lowered G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

GFSZY stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. G4S has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

