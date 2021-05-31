Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.37.

Several research firms have commented on GAU. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSEMKT:GAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,137,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

