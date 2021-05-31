GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the April 29th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JOB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 114,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,647. The company has a market cap of $63.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other GEE Group news, Director Darla D. Moore bought 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek E. Dewan bought 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 369,099 shares of company stock valued at $216,695. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 4,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

