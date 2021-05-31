General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

Shares of GD opened at $189.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average is $166.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

