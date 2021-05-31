GenesisX (XGS) Trading 31.4% Lower Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $64,154.61 and $65.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

