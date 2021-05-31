Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 47.3% in May

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

