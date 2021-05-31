Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the April 29th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $21.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

