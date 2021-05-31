GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.47 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. GoChain has a market capitalization of $33.47 million and $1.29 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoChain has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,134,162,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,412,141 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

