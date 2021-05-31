Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNOG. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 656,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,283. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

