Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNOG. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 656,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,283. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

