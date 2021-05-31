Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 121,626 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 16,800 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $441,840.00.

Shares of CRC opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $302,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

