Grant Pickering Sells 12,246 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00.

PCVX stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,983,000 after buying an additional 688,500 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 40.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

