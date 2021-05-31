Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the April 29th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

