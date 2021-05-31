GreenPower Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. GreenPower has a total market cap of $94.16 million and $17,759.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GreenPower has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00306537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00191904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00975810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

