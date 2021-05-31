Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grow Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,736. Grow Capital has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.
Grow Capital Company Profile
