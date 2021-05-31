Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grow Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,736. Grow Capital has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

