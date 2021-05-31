GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,059 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after purchasing an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

