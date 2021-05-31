GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 14,389 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of AVROBIO worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 870,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 665,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 563,873 shares in the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $5,078,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in AVROBIO by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 225,745 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of AVRO opened at $8.99 on Monday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $375.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.