GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $409,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,749,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $104.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

