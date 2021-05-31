GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $409,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,749,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $104.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.
Insight Enterprises Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.
