GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,841,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $136.56 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.62, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

