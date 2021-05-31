GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.