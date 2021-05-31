GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,353 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Titan International stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.56 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

